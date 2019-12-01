‘High levels of obesity among medical students’

Researchers attributed obesity to a lack of physical activity. Researchers attributed obesity to a lack of physical activity.

A cross-sectional study conducted on students of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital found that almost 50% of them were either overweight or obese. Researchers attributed this to a lack of physical activity.

The study, published in the International Journal of Healthcare Education & Medical Informatics, was done among 101 third-year medical students to assess their knowledge and practice of physical activities, using a predesigned standard questionnaire. Of these students, 35.6% were female and 64.4% were male.

“The lifestyle today has become more sedentary. Obesity and many non-communicable diseases are increasing among people. Medical students have a very demanding, stressful life. They have often been found to develop an unhealthy lifestyle. The activities assessed were walking, moderate-intensity activities and vigorous-intensity activities,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, Director Professor & Head of Department Community Medicine, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and one of the study’s authors.

Around 40% of the students had low-activity, while 44 % were sufficiently active or moderately y active. Only 15% of the participants were involved in high-physical activities. The study found that males (40%) were significantly more obese than females (13.8%).

“The most common reason for not exercising regularly was lack of time due to a busy schedule. Almost 58% of the students couldn’t work out due to a hectic schedule,” added Dr Kishore.

