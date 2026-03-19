Take all permissible actions to ensure peaceful and dignified Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi High Court tells police, Govt

The police bandobast should provide “an assurance of safety and security to all”, and it should be ensured that “no one from any section of society plays mischief having the potential of creating any untoward situation”, the court directed. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (March 19) directed the police and civil administration “to take all required action permissible under law” to ensure that the situation in Uttam Nagar “does not take any ugly turn”, and that “an atmosphere is created of peaceful and dignified celebration of Eid”.

The police bandobast should provide “an assurance of safety and security to all”, and it should be ensured that “no one from any section of society plays mischief having the potential of creating any untoward situation”, the court directed.

Right-wing Hindu groups who have been active both in the area and on social media have been calling for a “Khoon ki Holi on Eid” in Uttam Nagar’s Hastsal Colony to avenge 26-year-old Tarun Kumar who was beaten to death during a quarrel with his Muslim neighbours over a child’s water balloon that hit a Muslim woman on Holi.