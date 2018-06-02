High Court takes note of lonely hippo kept at touring circus

Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

Keeping an eight-year-old male hippopotamus illegally at the ‘Asiad Circus’ here — far from its family at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Bihar — Friday came under the scanner of the Delhi High Court, which sought to know from authorities why the animal had been forced to live a solitary life inside the circus.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued a notice to the Union Environment Ministry, Animal Welfare Board of India, Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and the Delhi government, seeking their stand on a plea by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

PETA had moved the court seeking direction to seize the male hippo and transfer it back to Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur and counsel Aditya Singla, appearing for PETA, submitted in court that the hippo was transported on February 2, 2015 by circus in an apparent violation of the guidelines on exchange or transfer of animals issued by the CZA. The court said the issue requires consideration, and directed authorities to respond by September 5.

Central government counsel Brajesh Kumar said he would respond, and informed that the hippo is currently at Dwarka in west Delhi, where the management of Asiad Circus is presently performing.

Asiad Circus — one of India’s few surviving major travelling circuses — is currently in town, holding shows.

The petition sought direction to extend the role of the Environment Ministry to frame rules to be followed while deadling with exotic wild animals, including their exchange, transfer, acquisition and use.

It said the animal was born in a zoo and was living with its parents, and that it was “cruel to separate” it from the family for a “lonely life”.

The plea highlighted that the Asiad Circus has no requisite certificates to house hippos. PETA also claimed to have conducted an investigation and found that animals were being exhibited and trained for performances.

“The circus was treating animals cruelly and was apparently violating animal protection laws. The investigation report further revealed that the lone male hippo with Asiad Circus was confined in an enclosure,” the plea said.

“The lone hippo is being forced to live a solitary life… which is in clear violation of CZA guidelines, which provide for 1:1 ratio for the number of hippopotamus of the opposite sex to be housed as a minimum requirement…,” it said.

