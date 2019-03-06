Delhi HC slams police over probe into POCSO case

The Delhi High Court has pulled up Delhi Police over the manner in which they investigate cases related to sexual violence against minors, saying it “shakes the faith of society in the system of administration of the criminal justice” in India.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal expressed displeasure over the way in which Delhi Police’s investigating officer probed a case involving the alleged illegal confinement and sexual assault of a five-year-old boy by a bus conductor.

As per the complaint made by the minor’s parents, their child was allegedly confined in a classroom by the helper and sexually assaulted in 2015. Police had then booked the man for unnatural offence, wrongful confinement and under the POCSO Act. The accused denied the allegation and claimed he was falsely implicated. After the trial, a Delhi court acquitted him.

Challenging the trial court’s May 2018 decision, the Delhi government said the acquittal was wrong and ought to be set aside.

The HC, however, found that “while examining the testimony of PW-7 (investigating officer), we are of the view that the investigation of the case was not carried out in a right perspective”.