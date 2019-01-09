High Court pulls up Delhi University office-bearers over defacement in capital

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued showcause notices to the DU Student’s Union (DUSU) president, secretary, former president and others, seeking to know why action should not be initiated against them for defacing the campus and public property across the city, despite guidelines in place to prevent defacement of property during the DUSU elections.

Advertising

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said there was “no action” on part of police and the MCDs against the candidates listed in a status report, along with photographs filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda.

The advocate was asked by the court to present a report, disclosing the dates and locations of earlier, existing and new defacement carried out by candidates in the run-up to the 2018 DUSU polls. Manchanda told the court that Delhi Police failed to act against the delinquent candidates, given that the aforesaid were blatantly violating the court’s guidelines.

The bench sought to know from DUSU president Shakti Singh, ex-president Ankiv Baisoya and 2017 president Rocky Tuseed, and others who fought the polls, why action should not be taken against them under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act as well as the Metro Rail (Operation and Maintenance) Act, as there were instances of spray paint being used on Metro premises to write slogans near university campuses.

Advertising

It also sought the stand of over 30 students, including the DUSU presidents, in two weeks. It directed that notices be issued to them through their counsel and DU Registrar. The next hearing is on March 18.