Delhi High Court notice to Haryana, Centre over border restrictions

The vehicles in queue to enter Gurgaon, at NH-8. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The vehicles in queue to enter Gurgaon, at NH-8. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi High Court Friday expressed displeasure over the Haryana government’s decision restricting movement of trucks from Delhi to Sonepat as well as movement of doctors, nurses and court officials, observing that the order “constitutes an infringement” on rights of the citizens.

Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula also issued notice to the Centre and Haryana government and sought their response on the plea by O P Gupta before the next date of hearing on May 11.

He stated before the court, during hearing of the petition through video-conferencing, that as “Sonepat is not only contiguous to Delhi but also a part of NCR, a number of Delhi residents have to travel to Sonepat for essential work and similarly a number of Sonepat residents have to travel to Delhi”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd