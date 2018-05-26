High Court notice to Delhi govt on plea to lower drinking age

The plea said that the rule is “discriminatory against residents of Delhi as compared to citizens residing in other states, where the legal age for consuming alcohol is less than 25 years”. The plea said that the rule is “discriminatory against residents of Delhi as compared to citizens residing in other states, where the legal age for consuming alcohol is less than 25 years”.

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the Delhi government’s response on a plea seeking to quash the provision prescribing 25 years as the legal age for buying and drinking alcohol in the capital.

Issuing notice to the Delhi government and the office of the Commissioner of Excise, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed them to file counter affidavits in eight weeks. It listed the matter for further consideration on August 9.

Delhi government’s standing counsel Ramesh Singh opposed the PIL filed by advocate Kush Kalra, saying that it is not maintainable.

The plea said that the rule is “discriminatory against residents of Delhi as compared to citizens residing in other states, where the legal age for consuming alcohol is less than 25 years”.

