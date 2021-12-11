Delhi HC dismisses DU professor’s plea for appointment as HoD, takes note of sexual harassment complaint

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Delhi University professor’s petition for appointment as the head of a department, saying the conduct of a teacher needs to be blemish-free. The senior professor was accused of sexual harassment and warned for the misconduct by the competent authority in October.

Justice V Kameswar Rao said the professor has not challenged the communication intimating him about the recommendation of the Internal Complaint Committee and decision of the Executive Council before any court of law, and rejected his argument that the warning is not a punishment which can affect his “right” to become the HoD.

“The conduct of a professor/teacher as an HoD, who is required to involve himself in various activities of the department, which includes interacting with the students and the teachers, need to be blemish-free,” said the court.

Following the complaint of sexual harassment made by a teacher against certain professors who were part of an interview committee, including the petitioner, the Executive Council warned him for the misconduct and also barred him from participating in the interviews of the complainant in future to maintain fairness in the selection process.

Besides taking note of the Executive Council decision, the court also said that Ordinance XXIII of the University is very clear that it gives discretion to the Vice-Chancellor to appoint a HoD.

The court also said the position of HoD is temporary, without any extra remuneration, and after the fixed period is complete, they come back to their original designation. “In that sense, it is not a permanent position like a promotion, the denial of which causes great prejudice. No such prejudice is caused on being denied the post of HoD, for good and valid reasons,” it said.