High Court cancels bail to teacher in rape of 3-year-old girl in Delhi school

Noting that the trial court had granted bail to the teacher primarily on the ground that the child failed to disclose the teacher’s name in the complaint and only mentioned her name in the statement recorded before the magistrate.

Maintaining that the trial court erred by ignoring “crucial facts”, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to a school teacher in a case concerning the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a staff member inside a private school in West Delhi. It directed the woman to surrender within three days.

On June 29, the HC had also set aside the bail granted to the main accused, the caretaker of the school, in the case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and asked him to surrender on July 1.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, while setting aside the trial court’s order granting the teacher bail, noted that there “may be some likelihood” of her tampering with the evidence and/or influencing witnesses in the case, given that she has been a teacher at the school for the past 13 years and thus holds a post of significance and/or authority.