High Court asks Delhi government to inform it of enforcement of pet shop rules

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government to inform it about the “mode and manner” in which the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, are being implemented. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the regulation of pet shops in strict compliance of the Rules and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1980.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma said, “Issue notice to Government of NCT of Delhi through standing counsel civil through all permissible modes…notice will indicate that Government of NCT of Delhi would be required to inform this court in relation to the mode and manner in which the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018 are being implemented and enforced in accordance with law.” The matter is next listed for December 1.

Appearing for the PIL litigant, senior advocate Jayant Mehta submitted that pleadings have been completed in the matter. During the course of the hearing, the Delhi government was unrepresented and Mehta said that replies have been filed by the respondents and the government was represented in the matter in previous hearings.

Mehta submitted that as per the reply to an RTI application filed by the petitioner in November last year, not even a single pet shop was registered with the Delhi Animal Welfare Board. Mehta further submitted that pet shops needed a licence before housing animals.

Pet Lovers Association, through senior advocate Salman Khurshid, sought to be added to the matter arguing, “we want all pet shops to be regulated–whatever is reasonable must be done…we want the Animal Welfare Board and the Delhi government to tell us what they are doing in the matter”.

The association in its intervention application said that it has over a 1,000 members and 12,000 volunteers formed with the objective of providing a conducive environment for the pet industry and striving for the welfare and well-being of birds and animals.

Khurshid further said that the association had challenged the rules before the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, for being contrary to the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (59 of 1960) and also being contrary to the constitutional freedom and rights guaranteed under Article 19 (1) ( g) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India to the Indian citizens in general and the members of the petitioner association in particular. Khurshid submitted that their petition was still pending before the Supreme Court.

The association in its application sought to be added in the matter before the high court to bring out all the necessary aspects from the perspective of the rights and plights of pet shop owners.

The plea filed through advocate Supriya Juneja seeks a direction to the Delhi government and Delhi Animal Welfare Board to check all the pet shops in Delhi and take necessary action to ensure strict compliance of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1980.

The plea further sought the formation and speedy operation of a state board in terms of the 2018 Rules and the formation of a committee headed by retired high court judge to oversee that the state board are carrying out the enforcement of the Act and as of the 2018 rules. The plea also sought a direction to the respondents to conduct an awareness drive and clarify the process of the registration of pet shops.