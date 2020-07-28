High ammonia levels in Yamuna water, teams sent for inspection

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board sent teams for inspection to Panipat and Sonepat districts Monday, following complaints of high ammonia levels in raw Yamuna water in Delhi. (File photo) The Haryana State Pollution Control Board sent teams for inspection to Panipat and Sonepat districts Monday, following complaints of high ammonia levels in raw Yamuna water in Delhi. (File photo)

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) sent teams for inspection to Panipat and Sonepat districts Monday, following complaints of high ammonia levels in raw Yamuna water in Delhi.

HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan said the teams will collect samples from the river from various locations in the two districts and also look for violations in terms of industrial and sewage discharge. “Sample test results will be available in a day or two… If any violation is found, we will take necessary action against the violator,” he said.

The Delhi Jal Board Monday morning reduced water production capacity by 25% after reporting high levels of ammonia in raw Yamuna water received from Haryana for the second time in a week. Ammonia levels touched 2 ppm Monday, less than 3ppm recorded Friday. The DJB has a capacity to treat 0.9 ppm of ammonia, and safe levels are considered to be 0.5 ppm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd