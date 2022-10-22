scorecardresearch
Hidden cameras used to record couples in hotel rooms, police arrest 4 from Noida

A case has been filed at Noida's Phase 3 Police Station under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) 386 (extortion by fear of death/grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The police said that the accused were involved in secretly recording couples in OYO rooms and blackmailing them for money by threatening to release the videos. (File)

Four men were arrested by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police for their alleged involvement in planting hidden cameras at OYO rooms to blackmail couples and running illegal call centres.

The police identified the arrested accused as Vishnu Singh, Abdul Wahav, Pankaj Kumar and Anurag Kumar and claimed to have busted three different gangs in Noida.

The police said that Vishnu and Abdul were involved in secretly recording couples in OYO rooms and blackmailing them for money by threatening to release the videos. If the couples failed to cough up money, they would then threaten them with violence.

The SIM card and bank account used for the extortion was provided by Pankaj for Rs 15,000. Pankaj had done this along with his partner Saurabh, who is currently absconding. He also provided a SIM card and a bank account to Anurag.

Anurag in turn had set up illegal call centres to cheat victims on the pretext of selling iPhones at low prices through online marketplaces. The police said that Anurag had been doing this for nearly two years and used to run three call centres. They estimated that he had cheated victims of crores of rupees.

ADCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, “We had information that a person had recently stayed in a room with his female friend and a few days later, a video of their private moment was sent to him along with demands for money. The accused had booked the same room a few days before and had installed the camera. Whenever a couple was seen on the camera, they would profile them and send them their intimate videos on their social media accounts and phones.”

A case has been filed at Noida’s Phase 3 Police Station under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) 386 (extortion by fear of death/grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The police also seized eleven laptops, seven CPUs, 21 mobiles, 22 ATM cards as well as other computer paraphernalia.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:31:37 pm
