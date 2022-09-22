scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Heroin in liquorice: Delhi cops seize drugs worth Rs 1,725 crore in Mumbai

A team was sent to the port who then found 17 bags of liquorice roots soaked with heroin. “The team started to inspect each stick of the consignment which weighed around 20,000 kg.

"The consignment was first transported from Afghanistan to a neighbouring country, from where it was shipped to a country in the Middle East to avoid detection. Later, the consignment was among legitimate import goods and was further shipped to JNPT Mumbai," said Dhaliwal.

In one of the biggest seizures of heroin, the Delhi Police Special Cell recovered more than 20,000 kg of liquorice roots laced with the drug. Police said the contraband is valued at around Rs 1,725 crore. The liquorice roots were found at JNPT Port in Mumbai.

Police said two Afghan men — Mustafa and Rahimullah — were arrested recently and allegedly told police that there was a huge consignment in Mumbai.

The team found that the contraband is transported to neighbouring countries in containers.

“The consignment was first transported from Afghanistan to a neighbouring country, from where it was shipped to a country in the Middle East to avoid detection. Later, the consignment was among legitimate import goods and was further shipped to JNPT Mumbai,” said Dhaliwal.The drugs are smuggled to Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi at makeshift factories, he added.

