Here’s where you can see 41 tableaux displayed at R-Day parade

In an effort to highlight India’s diverse cultural heritage, display of 41 Republic Day tableaux began at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of the six-day national cultural festival Bharat Parv, organised by the Ministry of Tourism. The festival was inaugurated by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, on Monday.

According to an official statement, Bharat Parv aims to promote domestic tourism, provide a platform for artisans and states/union territories, generate tourism awareness and strengthen national integration through cultural participation. At the inaugural event, Birla stressed that the diversity seen at Bharat Parv represents not just visual variety but also reflects the deep cultural essence of Indianness.