Here’s where you can see 41 tableaux displayed at R-Day parade

Further, he noted that the event demonstrates how technology, art, human resources, along with traditional knowledge come together to shape the identity of modern India.

Republic Day, Republic Day parade, republic day celebrations, Republic Day tableaux, Red Fort, Bharat Parv, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsRepublic Day tableaux displayed at Red Fort on Tuesday. Gajendra Yadav

In an effort to highlight India’s diverse cultural heritage, display of 41 Republic Day tableaux began at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of the six-day national cultural festival Bharat Parv, organised by the Ministry of Tourism. The festival was inaugurated by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, on Monday.

According to an official statement, Bharat Parv aims to promote domestic tourism, provide a platform for artisans and states/union territories, generate tourism awareness and strengthen national integration through cultural participation. At the inaugural event, Birla stressed that the diversity seen at Bharat Parv represents not just visual variety but also reflects the deep cultural essence of Indianness.

Bharat Parv will offer 48 cultural performances by artists across the country, 22 performances by armed forces and paramilitary bands, along with quizzes. It will also offer 60 food stalls, 102 handicrafts and handloom stalls, among other attractions, as per the government statement. To promote tourism, the festival will also feature 34 State Tourism pavilions and 24 Central Ministry stalls. The entry is free for the public. The festival will conclude on January 31.

