Here’s how PWD plans to curb dust on Delhi roads this summer

In a bid to control dust pollution on its roads and at construction sites, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire anti-smog guns and about 90 water sprinklers mounted on mini-trucks.

“This is being done as part of measures to curb air pollution. The main objective is to control dust pollution caused mostly by construction and maintenance work and emissions from vehicles. Currently, the pollution level is under control but construction work, including on some big projects like Metro, rapid rail, routine road maintenance and strengthening work, is underway,” said an official.

Officials said they will hire about 5-6 anti-smog guns for each district based on requirements. Officials added that water sprinklers will be hydraulic-operated and mounted on the truck.

Officials will also use these sprinklers to spray water on pavements and vacant spaces by the roadside and on plants in central verges. Officials said they also have plans to increase green cover.

The anti-smog guns will have a capacity of 7,000 to 10,000 litres of water, they said. On how it works, officials said the anti-smog guns will spray nebulised water droplets in the air with high-pressure propellers which helps in settling down the dust particles. The trucks will have glowing stickers pasted on to reflect at night and there will also be an LED screen on top that will display directions.

These sprinkler trucks will be GPS enabled and will throw water at a distance not less than 50 m horizontally.

The PWD manages around 1,447 km of major roads in Delhi.

Advertisement

In July last year, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had held meetings with the departments concerned to mitigate air pollution. As per studies and government reports, 26 per cent of air pollution (PM 2.5) is generated from dust from roads, footpaths, pavements and central verges, construction and demolition activities.