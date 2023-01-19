scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Here’s how new Lok Sabha chamber will look like, govt publishes photos

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is responsible for the construction of the new Parliament and the Central Vista redevelopment, has published photos of the interiors of the triangular-shaped structure.

While the project missed its deadline of November 2022, ministry officials now say it will be ready by the end of January. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Here’s how new Lok Sabha chamber will look like, govt publishes photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With last-minute preparations ongoing, the new Parliament building is coming together ahead of the start of the Budget session on January 31.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is responsible for the construction of the new Parliament and the Central Vista redevelopment, has published photos of the interiors of the triangular-shaped structure.

The latest photos available on the dedicated Central Vista website (https://centralvista.gov.in/new-parliament-building.php), taken this month, show workers putting the finishing touches on the Lok Sabha chamber, artwork along the corridors and ongoing work in the courtyards.

More from Delhi

While the project missed its deadline of November 2022, ministry officials now say it will be ready by the end of January, though the government is yet to announce if the Budget session would begin in the new building or if the second part of the session would be held in it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 15:01 IST
Next Story

Kubbra Sait recalls when Salman Khan arrived 5 hours late for shoot and said ‘Lunch break karein’: ‘Everyone eats with him’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close