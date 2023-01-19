Here’s how new Lok Sabha chamber will look like, govt publishes photos

With last-minute preparations ongoing, the new Parliament building is coming together ahead of the start of the Budget session on January 31.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is responsible for the construction of the new Parliament and the Central Vista redevelopment, has published photos of the interiors of the triangular-shaped structure.

The latest photos available on the dedicated Central Vista website (https://centralvista.gov.in/new-parliament-building.php), taken this month, show workers putting the finishing touches on the Lok Sabha chamber, artwork along the corridors and ongoing work in the courtyards.

While the project missed its deadline of November 2022, ministry officials now say it will be ready by the end of January, though the government is yet to announce if the Budget session would begin in the new building or if the second part of the session would be held in it.