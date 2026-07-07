Here’s how Gurgaon plans to tackle waterlogging this monsoon along key corridor

Officials said the 600-mm diameter pipelines have been laid to link the surface drains directly with the master stormwater drain. (Express Photo)

Cross-connections between surface and stormwater drains, and new water chutes: these are the two key engineering interventions introduced by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to prevent waterlogging along the Hero Honda Chowk-Umang Bhardwaj Chowk as the Millenium City takes a series of steps to tackle the perennial issue of waterlogging this monsoon season.

The corridor between the two intersections is among Gurgaon’s key arterial routes for residents and daily commuters and a lifeline for commercial transit.

Located along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), Hero Honda Chowk — that sees heavy vehicular movement — is a major hub for office spaces. It is flanked by the Info Technology Park and houses significant manufacturing bases, including the Hero MotoCorp facility in Sector 33. The intersection also anchors the city’s civic administration, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) headquarters situated nearby in Sector 34.