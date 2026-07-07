Here’s how Gurgaon plans to tackle waterlogging this monsoon along key corridor

Cross-connections between surface and stormwater drains, and new water chutes: these are the two key engineering interventions introduced by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to prevent waterlogging along the Hero Honda Chowk-Umang Bhardwaj Chowk as the Millenium City takes a series of steps to tackle the perennial issue of waterlogging this monsoon season.
Located along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), Hero Honda Chowk — that sees heavy vehicular movement — is a major hub for office spaces. It is flanked by the Info Technology Park and houses significant manufacturing bases, including the Hero MotoCorp facility in Sector 33. The intersection also anchors the city’s civic administration, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) headquarters situated nearby in Sector 34.
Further down the corridor, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk serves as the link connecting the Dwarka Expressway to Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and East Gurgaon.
For thousands of residents in the developing real estate clusters between Sectors 81 and 95, this chowk is the main transit point into the city’s residential parts and business hubs. Additionally, it funnels a substantial volume of traffic entering the city from Pataudi and Rewari.
Because of this high convergence of local, industrial, and inter-city traffic, any waterlogging on this brief corridor leads to severe bottlenecks. When the road floods, it cripples movement across West Gurgaon and leads to traffic snarls that spill over onto the national highway.
The engineering interventions
To accelerate the discharge of rainwater from the main carriageway, the GMDA has constructed three cross-drain connections along the Sector 10A/37-2 master sector dividing road. Officials said the 600-mm diameter pipelines have been laid to link the surface drains directly with the master stormwater drain.
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“Coupled with this, new water chutes, or road gullies, have been constructed at strategic locations along the corridor. These chutes are designed to channel rainwater rapidly from the road surface into the surface drains, which will then empty directly into the master drainage network through the new cross-connections,” a GMDA spokesperson said.
These interventions are key to addressing a long-standing infrastructural bottleneck in the city. According to officials, drainage capacity in several areas is severely compromised due to illegal overlaps made by residents between the sewage and stormwater drainage networks.
By creating direct cross-drain connections and dedicated road chutes along this high-traffic corridor, the GMDA aims to bypass these compromised networks. The new setup ensures that surface runoff is evacuated effectively into the master drain without mixing with sewage or backing up onto the streets, which routinely slows down traffic moving toward NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway during heavy showers.
Clearing the green belts
Alongside the structural upgrades, the authority has carried out a clearing drive along the corridor’s green belts. Construction debris, excess soil, and garbage have been removed to prevent silt and solid waste from washing into the drains and reducing their carrying capacity.
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GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena stated that the authority will continue to identify vulnerable waterlogging spots across the city to undertake timely engineering corrections and sustained maintenance. “The objective is to strengthen the flood management system and ensure smoother traffic movement during heavy spells of rain,” he said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More