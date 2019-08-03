Delhi: Her area under water, councillor breaks down

A group of kids from a government school in Prem Nagar in Kirari sit on a pavement and remove their shoes, before wading through three-feet-deep water that has clogged the lanes. The elderly, however, prefer to walk on the bricks placed to make a bridge to get to the other side. This is not it — the rising water level has prompted residents to dump malba on roads to elevate them and direct the flow to other areas.

Advertising

In July, a 14-year-old boy died after he drowned in a sewer in North West Delhi’s Kirari, allegedly due to waterlogging. Expressing her anguish, BJP councillor and standing committee member Poonam Parashar Jha broke down last week during the standing committee meeting of North Corporation, warning officials to act promptly to avoid more such incidents.

“100% desilting has been done, yet my locality is flooded with water, drains are choked, officials do not take my call,” she said, adding: “Desilting been done only on paper. There has been a death in my area due to water logging, children are at risk.”

When The Indian Express visited the area, several lanes were flooded with water and nullahs overflowing.

Advertising

Umesh Kumar (30), a resident, said: “Water from the lane enters our house even when a bike passes by. This is leading to the spread of mosquitoes. We bought houses here thinking that the area will be developed soon. But the condition has only deteriorated.”

“It has not rained for past three days and still there is water all around. We have to pump out water using buckets and mugs, we have floating furniture everywhere,” he said.

North MCD commissioner Varsha Joshi said the drains, constructed by the Irrigation and Flood Control department, are elevated, as a result of which it takes time for water to recede during rains. “Pumping is done as needed,” she said.

Councillor Jha, however, said, “The drains may have been constructed by a different department… the area is waterlogged because there is no outflow to water.”

The water from the colony drains goes down into a bigger drain, which has no natural exit and because of which the water gets collected at the MLA ground — where the 14-year-old was found dead last week. Joshi said a kuccha drain will be dug along the railway land to resolve the issue temporarily. “For a long term solution, a box drain and sump will be constructed, but we will have to seek funds for it,” she said.

Polythene bags, bottles, wrappers are littered on the ground and drains, and the air reeks of foul smell. “I have been requesting the North MCD to build a drain for the last two-three years so the water gets an outflow and reaches Kirari Suleman drain, but nothing has been done so far,” councillor Jha said.