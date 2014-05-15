Help death: Autopsy points to internal injuries

The autopsy of a 27-year-old domestic help, who was initially believed to have died of natural causes, showed that the death was caused due to internal injuries. The findings of the autopsy has rendered a new angle to the case, which was reported on April 27 from Model Town.

The autopsy report points to 13 injury marks on the help’s body, including her head, chest and stomach. Police said a case of murder was registered against the help’s employers — businessman Sachin Jindal and his wife. Police said the couple has been absconding since the report came out.

The help, Radhika, who had been working for the Jindals since February, was found dead inside the house. Even though police carried out an initial enquiry and questioned the businessman and his family, it appeared that she had died a natural death.

“The family told us that the maid was unwell. They said she had fallen down the stairs two days before she died, which is why there were bruises on her legs. This made us suspicious and we insisted for a post-mortem examination,” a police officer said. A medical board was constituted at Safdurjung Hospital and a post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of three doctors on May 7.

“The report states that she also sustained internal injuries. We have registered a case of murder and have formed a team to nab the accused,” police said.

Sources said in another case reported from Jindal’s house in 2013, a domestic help was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The post-mortem report said the woman had died of asphyxia.

“Jindal’s neighbours were questioned and they revealed that Jindal’s wife used to often beat her helps,” police said.

