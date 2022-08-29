scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

India’s state-funded helmet promises ‘fresh air’ in battle on winter smog

Each helmet retails at Rs 4,500 ($56), or nearly four times the cost of a regular one, effectively putting the device beyond the reach of many riders in India.

Air-pollution helmet, Puros, developed by startup Shellios technology. (Image: https://www.shellios.com/)

As India’s capital of New Delhi prepares for winter – and the accompanying season of acrid smog – the government is promoting a motorcycle helmet fitted with filters and a fan at the back that it says can remove 80% of pollutants.

State agencies have pumped thousands of dollars into Shellios Technolabs, a startup whose founder Amit Pathak began work on the helmet, which he calls the world’s first of its kind, in a basement in 2016.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

That was the year of the first headlines about the filthy air that makes New Delhi nearly unbreathable from mid-December to February, as the heavy cold traps dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from burning crop waste in nearby states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

“Inside a home or office, you could have an air purifier,” said Pathak, an electrical engineer. “But the guys on the bike, they have no protection at all.”

So his company designed a helmet with an air purification unit, fitted with a replaceable filter membrane and a fan powered by a battery that runs six hours and can be charged through a microUSB slot.

Sales of the helmet began in 2019, and tests on New Delhi’s streets by an independent laboratory confirmed it can keep more than 80% of pollutants out of users’ nostrils, Pathak added.

Advertisement

A 2019 test report seen by Reuters shows the helmet cut levels of lung-damaging PM 2.5 airborne particles to 8.1 micrograms per cubic metre from 43.1 micrograms outside.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

India’s science and technology ministry says the helmet offers “a breath of fresh air for bikers.” That may not come a moment too soon in a country that was home to 35 of the world’s 50 worst polluted cities last year.

Pathak sees a big opportunity amid annual demand for 30 million helmets, but declined to reveal his production or sales figures.

Advertisement

Each helmet retails at 4,500 rupees ($56), or nearly four times the cost of a regular one, effectively putting the device beyond the reach of many riders in India.

Since the weight of 1.5 kg (3.3 lb) is heavier than existing devices, Shellios has tied up with a big manufacturer to develop a lighter version from a thermoplastic material rather than fibreglass, a step that will also cut the cost.

The new version is expected to come out within a few months.

More from Delhi

Pathak said the company had also drawn interest from southeast Asian nations such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:24:27 pm
Next Story

Explained: Noida twin towers gone, what happens to the debris that is left?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement