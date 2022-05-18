Promising helicopter ride to Vaishno Devi, cyber fraudsters cheat over 100 in Delhi

A group of fraudsters, posing as travel agents, allegedly cheated over a 100 persons on the pretext of providing helicopter services to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu, police said. The Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case against the unknown fraudsters after receiving several complaints online. Police said the accused managed to cheat over 112 persons in Delhi of Rs 5.6 lakh.

A first information report (FIR) was registered two weeks back on the complaint of a businessman from Shahdara. The complainant alleged he was trying to book helicopter tickets through an agent he met online but lost his money.

“It was alleged that he was cheated of Rs 5,160 by unknown persons on the pretext of booking helicopter tickets for visiting Mata Vaishno Devi temple shrine, Jammu Kashmir. The enquiry on the enquiry complaint was taken up. During further analysis on NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal), a total number of 112 complaints…were compiled,” reads the FIR.

According to the police, all 112 complaints were filed in Delhi over the last few months and the victims were cheated using the same modus operandi. During further investigation, police found that the accused had put their web portal address and phone numbers online.

“They (victims) search on Google about helicopter booking from Katra to Vaishno Devi. They found some websites and mobile numbers for booking…,” reads the FIR. The accused would pose as agents and talk to the victims, asking them to send money online for the booking. Later, they would block the phone number of the victims.

Police said they have recovered call detail records of the suspects from the complainants. They also sent notices to banks to get details of the account numbers of the accused.

“From the contents of the complaints and enquiry conducted so far, it is found that unknown alleged persons are cheating innocent people on large scale for helicopter booking causing wrongful loss to the complainants and wrongful gain to themselves,” said the police in the FIR.