Delhi: Held hostage with family, woman calls for help via Facebook messenger

A 58-year-old steel businessman, his daughter and son were held hostage for around 90 minutes and robbed by a gang that took cash and jewellery worth Rs 55 lakh in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Tuesday.

Multiple Delhi Police teams have launched a hunt for the gang, which had at least five members. Police said they have found CCTV footage of the accused.

Police identified the businessman as Ramesh Bansal. “The incident came to light after his daughter Arushi, an MBBS student, informed her friend through Facebook messenger about the hostage situation, who in turn informed police,” a senior police officer said.

After the incident, police found CCTV footage which shows five accused entering the house. Around 3 am, when they entered, Arushi was studying. They held her hostage at knifepoint and threatened her family members as well. They ransacked the house and decamped with gold, silver, diamonds and cash worth around Rs 55 lakh,” an official said.