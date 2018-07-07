Held for allegedly killing armyman’s wife: Major alleges beaten up on way to Tihar

Major Nikhil Rai Handa was arrested from Meerut after Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found dead on June 23 near Delhi Cantonment Metro station. (Express photo) Major Nikhil Rai Handa was arrested from Meerut after Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found dead on June 23 near Delhi Cantonment Metro station. (Express photo)

Army officer Major Nikhil Rai Handa, accused of murdering another Army Major’s wife, moved an application in a city court, alleging he was “beaten up” in a prison van en route to Tihar Jail. The alleged incident took place on July 3, when he was last produced in Patiala House Court.

Lawyer Sanjeev Sahay, who represents Handa, alleged, “He was beaten up by some inmates and it seems there is a bigger issue involved. We have moved an application raising his security concerns and asked for a separate cell and van for his transportation.”

Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathi directed jail authorities to file a reply. Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail numbers 8-9 said Handa was only “manhandled and misbehaved with”. There is no reference to any beating in the jail report. The superintendent also said the Major has been told not to come out of his ward without permission.

“Undertrial prisoner Handa was called and heard, where he informed that he was misbehaved with and manhandled by some unknown inmates in the jail van… the accused is lodged in Reception Ward meant for new inmates, and no other inmate from any other ward is permitted to enter… However, in view of his safety and security, he has been asked not to come out of his cell without permission or reason,” said the jail superintendent.

Jail authorities said Handa has been asked to inform jail staff whenever he feels any kind of apprehension inside prison. Stating that the staff has also been briefed to keep vigil for ensuring safe and secure custody, the superintendent responded, “The accused is safe and threat perception inside the jail has been brought to the notice of the jail administration till Friday.” Tihar authorities said a copy of the application has been sent to DCP 3rd Batallion for the Major’s safety, as transportation of inmates comes under them.

Handa was arrested from Meerut after Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found dead on June 23 near Delhi Cantonment Metro station.

