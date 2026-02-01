Two who were held for firing at Gurgaon toll booth try to flee custody; injured in encounter

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After three men involved in four firing incidents in Gurgaon were arrested on Friday, two of them were injured in an encounter when they tried to flee during an operation to recover the weapon, said police. The four incidents were reported between January 28 and 29.
The trio, officers said, allegedly opened fire at homes in Kadarpur village of Sohna area, acting out of long-standing enmity and also targeted employees at the Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Sohna Road after an alleged dispute over toll payment.
The accused have been identified as Vinay (26), Bobby (25), and Pawan (27), all residents of Kadarpur village. They were arrested by a team from the Crime Branch.
The alleged firing spree began on the night of January 28 when the accused allegedly threatened via phone calls to kill a resident of Kadarpur. They then arrived in a black vehicle and fired 8-10 rounds in the air outside the complainant’s home, police said. A case was registered at the Sector-65 police station under relevant sections, including attempt to murder.
Investigation revealed the group was also linked to a toll plaza incident on January 29, where they allegedly broke through a barricade and opened fire while arguing with staff. An FIR was filed at the Bhondsi police station regarding the incident. Two other firings targeted homes in the same village over lingering rivalries.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that the incidents were carried out with intent to kill. Police obtained one-day remand from a city court on January 30 to recover the weapons used.
Later on Friday night, when Vinay was being taken to Purana Bahrampur village area to retrieve a firearm, he allegedly fired at the police team. A bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of ASI Manmohan. In retaliation, after warning shots, police fired back. The bullet hit Vinay in the right leg.
Meanwhile, Bobby was taken to Bhondsi for arms recovery when he attempted to flee and fell, injuring his leg.
Both of them, said police, were rushed to hospital for treatment. Their condition was said to be stable. The third accused, Pawan, was not injured in the operation.
Police said the questioning is ongoing, with efforts to recover all weapons and ascertain full details of the motives and any other links. No injuries were reported among police personnel beyond the jacket hit.
