Two who were held for firing at Gurgaon toll booth try to flee custody; injured in encounter

After three men involved in four firing incidents in Gurgaon were arrested on Friday, two of them were injured in an encounter when they tried to flee during an operation to recover the weapon, said police. The four incidents were reported between January 28 and 29.

The trio, officers said, allegedly opened fire at homes in Kadarpur village of Sohna area, acting out of long-standing enmity and also targeted employees at the Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Sohna Road after an alleged dispute over toll payment.

The accused have been identified as Vinay (26), Bobby (25), and Pawan (27), all residents of Kadarpur village. They were arrested by a team from the Crime Branch.