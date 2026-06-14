Held captive as ‘bonded labour’ for 2 yrs, tribal woman rescued from Gurgaon flat

Following a coordinated operation by the West Bengal Police, Gurgaon Police, the district administration in Gurgaon, and civil society organisations, she was finally rescued on Saturday, officers said.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
3 min readJun 14, 2026 11:15 AM IST
The woman, officers said, was brought to Delhi and then Gurgaon to work as a domestic help after an advance payment of Rs 40,000 by the family.The woman, officers said, was brought to Delhi and then Gurgaon to work as a domestic help after an advance payment of Rs 40,000 by the family. (Photo/AI-generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Forced to work 16 hours a day, beaten up over minor issues and barred from calling up family members — this is the alleged ordeal a 39-year-old tribal woman from West Bengal’s Birbhum district faced for nearly two years as she was held captive as a bonded labourer at a flat in a residential society in Gurgaon’s Sector 91. The smart locking system at the home prevented her from stepping outside the residence, said police. It was only after a recent visit by a technician to the house that she was able to raise the alarm and get in touch with her family.

Following a coordinated operation by the West Bengal Police, Gurgaon Police, the district administration in Gurgaon, and civil society organisations, she was finally rescued on Saturday, officers said.

After her rescue, officers added, the survivor claimed that consistent physical abuse by her employer had left her unable to lift her right arm or hear from her right ear. She further reported being assaulted so brutally on her head and face on the morning of her rescue that she feared she would die.

The woman, officers said, was brought to Delhi and then Gurgaon to work as a domestic help after an advance payment of Rs 40,000 by the family. The circumstances under which she was handed over are still under probe.

Her employers allegedly frequently locked her inside the house when they went out. According to the survivor’s sister, who first approached authorities at Birbhum for assistance in March this year, she faced violent physical abuse almost daily over minor issues, or whenever she requested to return home.

Also Read | Woman entered, then rushed out of building moments after blaze in Tughlakabad: Cops

When a service technician recently visited the house, the survivor seized the opportunity and convinced him to let her use his mobile phone to call her family, said police. She informed her relatives about her dire situation, prompting them to urgently seek help.

On June 4, an FIR was registered at a police station in West Bengal. The case was filed under various sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 127(4), which pertains to wrongful exploitation and forced labour.

Story continues below this ad

The survivor’s sister travelled to Gurgaon to assist in ensuring her release. A team from The West Bengal Police also travelled to Delhi to execute the rescue alongside Gurugram Police and local officials.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Khowal of the Sector 93 police post said the family was not at home at the time of the operation.

Another officer privy to the probe told The Indian Express that the investigation is at a nascent stage. “The rescued woman only opened the door. Now further investigation is under way by the West Bengal police only,” said the officer.

The officer added, “We pasted notices outside the home of the accused family to join the probe, and handed a copy to the society’s security guard. Prima facie, the family ill treated her and even when she would shout for help from the balcony, the employer would threaten to harm and chop her to pieces. The woman is very traumatised.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments