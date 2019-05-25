Heavyweights in Delhi, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri now eye national role

With BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (41) winning by the highest margin in Delhi for the second time in a row and Ramesh Bidhuri (57) winning three consecutive terms as MLA and now becoming a two-time MP, both are eyeing a bigger role on the national stage, sources told The Indian Express.

Verma won the second term by a margin of 5,78,486 votes, defeating Congress’s Mahabal Mishra. He got a total of 8,65,648 votes from the West Delhi seat.

A senior party leader said Verma has emerged as a “dependable” Jat leader in the capital. “Delhi has 350 villages out of which over 150 are Jat-dominated. Their number is also highest in terms of councillors from a particular community,” a party leader said.

With Jat villages spread across South and North East Delhi constituencies, Verma will assume a significant role in the upcoming assembly polls, he said.

Bidhuri, a popular Gujjar face from the South Delhi constituency, won a second term from the seat, trouncing his rival, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, by 3,67,043 votes.

“His electoral performance has been exceptional and the party counts on him for mobilising cadres, especially when a central leader is holding a rally in the capital. The party could consider using his organisational skills and worker management at the Centre. Both Bidhuri and Verma have served as general secretaries of the Delhi BJP in the past,” another party leader said. “Both are expected to bargain for bigger roles, perhaps even a Minister of State post.”

However, another senior leader cautioned, “The two leaders might flex their muscles, but given the mandate the BJP has got this time, the Central leadership is also in a position to say no to anyone without offering an explanation.”

Verma’s name was earlier doing the rounds for president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the Delhi BJP chief, but things did not materialise. Asked about his political ambitions going forward, Verma said, “The mandate that I have got means only one thing for me, which is to serve the people of my constituency.”