Heavy traffic jam in Central Delhi, more personnel deployed to ease movement

Commuters in Central Delhi witnessed traffic jams during morning rush hours Monday as several leaders visited Rajghat near ITO to pay their respect to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

DCP Traffic (Central) Chander Kumar Singh said areas around ITO, including the stretch leading from Lady Irwin College to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, saw heavy traffic for a few hours in the morning.

“We have deployed additional traffic personnel in the area as there was VVIP movement in the area in view of Mahatma Gandhi’s Anniversary at Rajghat, which follows the same route,” Singh said.

Delhi Traffic Police also said in a Twitter post that traffic was heavy on Vikas Marg and Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements.

Meanwhile, a road accident was also reported near the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex at Central Delhi’s IP Estate, officers said.