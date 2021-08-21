Heavy rain lashes Delhi, highest single-day rainfall for August since 2009

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, recording the highest single-day rainfall for the month of August since at least 2009, according to the Safdarjung weather station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.30 am on Saturday, the Safdarjung station had logged 138.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. This figure surpassed the previous single-day high of 110 mm on August 20, 2010. In this monsoon season, the highest rainfall recorded in 24 hours so far had been 100 mm received on July 27.

Traffic Alert

1. Waterlogging on the way from Rajdhani Park Metro Station to Mundka.

2 . Water logging from Nangloi to Najafgarh road near water tank.

3. Water logging at Bakkarwala. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021

Between 2.30 am and 5.30 am alone, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 73.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 50.4 mm in the next three hours. Rainfall recorded at the stations at the Ridge and Lodi Road exceeded the figures from Safdarjung, though the Safdarjung station provides representative data for the city. In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, a total of 149.2 mm downpour was recorded at the Ridge, followed by 149 mm at Lodi Road. During the same time frame, Palam logged 84 mm of rainfall, while Aya Nagar saw 68.2 mm.

The record for single-day rainfall at Safdarjung stands at an unbeaten 184 mm on August 2, 1961.

Going by a 9 am update from the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR in the next two hours. Cloudy skies and moderate rainfall are on the cards for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to stand at 30 degree Celsius – significantly lower than the maximum of around 36 to 37 degree Celsius recorded over the past week. The minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degree Celsius, while the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

After offering brief respite from warm weather, rainfall could peter out over the next few days, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast. Light rain remains on the forecast for August 22 and August 23, and the rest of the week is likely to be dry.

The maximum temperature is likely to climb back up to around 37 degree Celsius by August 25. Strong surface winds are on the forecast for August 24-25, with partly cloudy skies likely on August 26-27.