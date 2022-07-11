Heavy Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring relief from humid weather

Heavy showers in parts of the national capital on Monday afternoon brought much-needed respite from the sultry weather conditions prevailing over the past few days. The relative humidity in the morning at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, but later, clouds took over the Delhi skies. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality was recorded in the “satisfactory” category as the air quality index (AQI) was at 80 at 2.45 pm.

#WATCH | Delhi gets relief from heat & humidity as rain lashes the national capital. Visuals from Windsor Place pic.twitter.com/vK8BBeJixa — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, had recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last 10 days. It had gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 126.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

While just 2 mm of rainfall occurred in the next three days (July 1-July 3), the Met office on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi is likely to get only light or very light rain over the coming week. While an earlier forecast for Sunday indicated moderate rain, it was later modified to light rain.

(With inputs from PTI)