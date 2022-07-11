Heavy Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring relief from humid weather

July 11, 2022 4:40:42 pm
Heavy showers in parts of the national capital on Monday afternoon brought much-needed respite from the sultry weather conditions prevailing over the past few days. The relative humidity in the morning at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, but later, clouds took over the Delhi skies. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality was recorded in the “satisfactory” category as the air quality index (AQI) was at 80 at 2.45 pm.
Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, had recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last 10 days. It had gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 126.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.
While just 2 mm of rainfall occurred in the next three days (July 1-July 3), the Met office on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7.
However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi is likely to get only light or very light rain over the coming week. While an earlier forecast for Sunday indicated moderate rain, it was later modified to light rain.
Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall over the past few days, but Delhi has remained largely dry. According to the IMD, Delhi has received 89.2 mm of rain (city average) since June 1 this year, which is when the monsoon arrives in Kerala. This is a deficit of 15% which, as per the IMD, is a normal deviation.
According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 and 36 degree Celsius in the coming week, and the city will see only light rain or thundershowers.
Monsoon reached Delhi on June 30 – three days late – and the city received heavy rainfall for a couple of days after. Since then, however, it has received only light rainfall or traces. July and August are the rainiest months in Delhi. While July sees around 187 mm of rain, it is usually 232.5 mm in August.
