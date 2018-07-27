Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR, schools shut in Ghaziabad today

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR on thursday-Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav,26/07/2018 Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR on thursday-Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav,26/07/2018

Rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad receiving heavy showers in the first half of the day. The District Magistrate of Ghaziabad announced that all schools will remain closed on Friday owing to adverse weather conditions. Officials at the India Meteorological Department said Delhi received close to 20 mm of rain throughout the day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls, especially during the morning rush hour.

The rain, however, brought relief from the heat, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius — six degrees below normal. The minimum was 26 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

“While Delhi did not receive heavy rain, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida were lashed by heavy intermittent rain, starting at around 4 am and ending at about 10 am,” said an IMD official.

Complaints of waterlogging poured in from across the capital, with police receiving 29 complaints between 7.30 am and noon. According to traffic police, vehicular movement was affected at the Vivek Vihar underpass, Seemapuri underpass and under the Ghazipur flyover. Complaints were also received from Naraina, Loha Mandi, Shahdara, Badarpur and Najafgarh.

According to IMD officials, one or two spells of heavy rain are expected on Friday and moderate rain is expected Saturday.

