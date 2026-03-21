Amid heavy police deployment, Uttam Nagar prepares to celebrate Eid today

Delhi Police has been told by the HC to ensure peace in the area. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

On the eve of Eid, devotees at Uttam Nagar’s Hastsal Colony on Friday flocked to Badi Masjid — the biggest mosque of the area — with almost the same fervour as every year. In the lane full of shops near the mosque, revellers jostled to find space to finish last-minute purchases even as the police deployment remained heavy.

“All this deployment is just practice for tomorrow . That’s the day we have to get through,” a sub-inspector sitting on the porch of one of the shops said, referring to the Delhi High Court’s order to ensure peace in the area on Eid.

The order came in the backdrop of the death of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar near his home in A-Block in a clash with neighbours on Holi. Security was heightened after the March 4 incident. The police also launched a social media crackdown against rumours.