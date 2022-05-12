Heatwave likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana & Punjab till May 16: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heat wave conditions in isolated parts of southern Haryana, Delhi, and southern Punjab from May 12 to 16.

At the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, the maximum temperature could settle at around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Clear skies are forecast for the day.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The city also recorded a warm night with the minimum temperature over the past 24 hours settling at 29.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. Other weather observatories in the city recorded higher maximum temperatures on Wednesday. Najafgarh, for instance, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi was 42.2 degrees Celsius. Gurgaon also crossed 43 degrees on Wednesday, recording a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions were recorded in parts of western Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

At the Safdarjung weather observatory, heat wave conditions are on the forecast from May 13 to 15, when the maximum temperature could be around 44 degrees Celsius. An IMD bulletin issued on Thursday indicates that the maximum temperature over northwest and central India is unlikely to change significantly in the next four days.

At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 61%.

The air quality index (AQI) on Thursday was 156, in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An update issued by the SAFAR forecasting system on Wednesday states that wind speed from May 12 to 14 could help with the dispersion of pollutants, and AQI could be in the ‘moderate’ or upper end of the ‘satisfactory’ category.