Heatwave to persist in Delhi, maximum temperature at 40 degrees Celsius: IMD

Heatwave conditions remain in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Thursday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are also likely to persist in the national capital from April 3 to 6. The maximum temperature is set to increase to 41 degrees Celsius on April 6.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

An IMD bulletin issued on Thursday morning indicates that the heatwave could reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas from April 1 to 3. After a brief two-day respite, heatwaves return to the forecast for Delhi on April 3.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 39.6 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the normal at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 20.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. On Wednesday, heatwave conditions were observed in parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to southern Haryana and Delhi, heatwave conditions are on the forecast for parts of Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

A heatwave is recorded in the plains when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees or more, and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal. It may also be recorded when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius or above.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, is yet to reach 40 degrees Celsius. But other weather stations in the city have been marking maximum temperatures at 40 degrees Celsius or a little above over the past three days. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Lodhi Road was 40.1 degrees Celsius, while that at the Ridge was 40.9 degrees Celsius. Narela recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius.