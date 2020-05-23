Heatwave hits Delhi-NCR, likely to persist till May 25

A heatwave is when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees or more in plains and 30 degrees or more in hilly regions. (Express/Representational) A heatwave is when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees or more in plains and 30 degrees or more in hilly regions. (Express/Representational)

Heatwave conditions were recorded over Palam and Lodhi Road Friday as the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season so far.

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius as maximum temperature, while Palam in Southwest Delhi recorded 45.4 degrees. At Lodhi Road, temperature soared up to 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said, “Heatwave is likely to continue over Delhi-NCR between May 23 and 25 due to dry and northwesterly winds prevailing over Northwest India.”

A heatwave is when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees or more in plains and 30 degrees or more in hilly regions.

