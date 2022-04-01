Heatwave conditions to continue next week in Delhi: IMD

Heatwave conditions will continue across parts of Delhi from April 3 to 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature in the national capital is set to increase to around 42 degrees Celsius by April 6.

On Friday, the IMD has predicted strong winds in the National Capital. The maximum temperature is likely to drop to 39 degrees Celsius from 39.5 degrees Celsius the day before. This is about six degrees above normal, and the highest recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory in March this year.

The normal maximum temperature, which is calculated as a long period average, for April 1 to 5 is 33.5 degrees Celsius, and the normal minimum temperature for the same period is 18.6 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures, recorded at night, are likely to remain at around 20 or 21 degrees Celsius over the next six days. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 21.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Rainfall continues to elude Delhi after no rain was recorded in the month of March.

At 8.30 am on Friday, the temperature was 26 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 48 per cent.

The IMD said in an update on Friday morning that heatwave conditions are “likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity” over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from April 1 to 5.

Meanwhile, the AQI recorded on Thursday was 298, in the ‘poor’ category. According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Thursday, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Friday and Saturday, with PM10 and dust being the prominent pollutants. Winds transporting dust from Rajasthan and Gujarat could affect the air quality over northwest India, the forecast said.