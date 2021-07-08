Heatwave back in Delhi, IMD says not for long

Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the sun in New Delhi (PTI)

Heatwave conditions returned to Delhi on Wednesday and are expected to continue on Thursday as well. The city on Wednesday saw the day temperature rising to 42.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

On Thursday morning, the minimum was recorded as 30.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The maximum is expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius.

Officials at IMD said that the city is expected to see pre-monsoon showers on Friday and early Saturday before monsoon winds reach the city during the day on Saturday.

A cloudy sky and moderate rain have been forecast on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, followed by thundershowers.

Forecast: