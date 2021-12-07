Hearing, speech impaired woman raped

A 30-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman was allegedly raped on several occasions by a man who lives near her home in Northeast Delhi.

The accused, Rehan Tofiq (34), has been arrested.

The woman went to the police station on Sunday with her mother and sister and informed officials about the alleged incident. In her complaint, she alleged he had been sexually assaulting her since November 22, and also threatened her not to tell anyone.

A senior police officer said, “The Delhi Commission for Women was informed and a counsellor was sent to the station. Since the victim is hearing and speech impaired, we needed an interpreter. The woman came to the station at night and no government official was available at the time. We sought the services of a private interpreter and, with the help of the DCW counsellor, her statement was recorded.”

A case under sections of rape and criminal intimidation has been registered. Officials said the woman was sent for a medical examination after she recorded her statement. Police said based on her statement and medical examination, Rehan was arrested and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.