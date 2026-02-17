‘Heard screams, rushed to help’: Injured victims recollect moments of horror

Around 4 pm on Monday, Jagram Chauhan (22), a worker at Kalkaji Lubricants in Faridabad, was sipping his afternoon tea at a stall near his factory when he heard screams from the unit where he had been working for nearly a year. “I heard the screams and just ran inside to help my fellow workers. Then I heard a bang. And then tried to rush out,” he told The Indian Express as he lay on a bed hours later at the ICU of Badshah Khan Hospital. His nine-month-old child slept close to him.

Two more patients at the ICU unit at the hospital, with about 8-10 beds, were among the 37 victims of the massive blaze at the factory in Sector 24 of Faridabad earlier in the day.

Lokman Khan (35) said he suffered serious injuries after shrapnels pierced his stomach. Aamir, his relative, said that Lokman had been working as a transporter at the factory for the past decade. “I got a call that a fire broke out due to hydraulic oil. He was standing outside the factory at the time of the incident. Then some cylinders near one of the windows of the factory blew… the glass of the windows exploded. That’s how he got injured,” said Aamir.

Lokman lives with his three children, aged 8, 4 and 1.5, along with his wife, in Ballabgarh.

Gullar Singh (50), who works as a staffer at a nearby private company, was also among the injured. His nephew, Pushpender (33) told The Indian Express, “Uncle was standing there when there was an explosion, and concrete pieces hit his head. More pieces hit his hand and leg when he was fleeing, he is bruised but otherwise fine.”

Three policemen were among those injured in the blaze. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are questioning the factory owner. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. “The registration of a formal complaint is underway,” Faridabad Police spokesperson SI Yashpal Yadav said.