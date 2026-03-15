Heard at small eateries in Gurgaon: ‘No cylinders being delivered, stock will last for 2-3 days’
On the surface, it is business as usual. But behind the familiar bustle, the fuel crunch is beginning to unsettle the eatery, which became famous after Virat Kohli declared that it was his favourite joint in the city for the dish.
Vivek Thacker, the owner of Gurgaon’s original Civil Line Wala chole bhature outlet in Sector 15, is a worried man. For the first time, his LPG vendor has told him that they will not be able to deliver the daily quota of cooking gas on Saturday.
Vivek says he has cylinders stocked up until Monday. “Today it is busy, we are welcoming and serving everyone who is coming,” he adds, as plate after plate of chole bhature leaves his kitchen.
On the surface, it is business as usual. But behind the familiar bustle, the fuel crunch is beginning to unsettle the eatery, which became famous after Virat Kohli declared that it was his favourite joint in the city for the dish.
“Our business depends on cylinders. We have enough stock until Monday, then we will see. Our vendor said right now they just cannot give,” he says.
The war in West Asia, which has disrupted LPG supply chains, is now affecting small eateries whose daily business depends on steady access to commercial cooking gas.
Around Civil Lines, many eateries share Vivek’s unease.
At Nagpal Chole Bhature, the manager, who did not want to be named, says no LPG cylinders had arrived in four days. “Our existing stock will run out by Sunday evening or early Monday at best. After that the owner, who is based in Amritsar, will take a call whether to buy cylinders in the black market or shut down the eatery temporarily,” he adds.
At Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha, where charcoal-based tandoors are working at full swing, a staffer said that its stock of LPG cylinders should last until Monday. “No fresh stock has come in this week. Let us see what happens.”
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The nearby Harish Civil Lines Wale is experiencing a similar concern. It has LPG stock only until Monday, said staffers.
Haryana LPG Dealers Association president Bharat Yadav hopes the situation will stabilise in a week.
“I am told the state government has formed an administrative committee that has decided to allocate 20% LPG stock for commercial use, which should begin reaching the market from Monday. Right now, domestic consumers remain the priority, though schools, colleges and pharmaceutical units have started receiving commercial cylinders from today. I believe the 20% cap, too, will be eased soon as imports begin to accumulate,” he adds.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More