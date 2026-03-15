Heard at small eateries in Gurgaon: ‘No cylinders being delivered, stock will last for 2-3 days’

Vivek Thacker, the owner of Gurgaon’s original Civil Line Wala chole bhature outlet in Sector 15, is a worried man. For the first time, his LPG vendor has told him that they will not be able to deliver the daily quota of cooking gas on Saturday.

Vivek says he has cylinders stocked up until Monday. “Today it is busy, we are welcoming and serving everyone who is coming,” he adds, as plate after plate of chole bhature leaves his kitchen.

On the surface, it is business as usual. But behind the familiar bustle, the fuel crunch is beginning to unsettle the eatery, which became famous after Virat Kohli declared that it was his favourite joint in the city for the dish.