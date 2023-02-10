scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Healthy food items to find place in AIIMS canteen, hostel menu

The revised menu will have boiled eggs, milk, sprouts, boiled chana, and fruit salad instead of conventional oily snacks to improve the health of AIIMS faculty, resident doctors, and staff.

The resident doctors have been frequently raising issues about the poor quality food being served to them at canteens, mess, and cafeteria. (Express file photo, representational)
Conventional oily snacks such as samosa, kachori, and bread pakora which are considered unhealthy will soon be out from the canteen and hostel menu of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

They would be replaced with boiled eggs, milk, sprouts, boiled chana, fruit salad, etc in order to improve the health of AIIMS faculty, resident doctors, and staff.

AIIMS director M Srinivas has issued a circular asking the chairman of the cafeteria management committee to make healthy food available in the canteen.

The committee has been asked to make arrangements to provide microwaveable ready-to-make food items such as upma, poha, etc that require only 2 to 3 minutes of cooking. The rate of the new items will be fixed accordingly.

“Healthy food items should also be served in the surgical block cafeteria, mother and child block cafeteria, and all other cafeterias within seven days,” said the letter issued by the director.

The resident doctors have been frequently raising issues about the poor quality food being served to them at canteens, mess, and cafeteria. Last August, they filed a complaint to the then director Dr Randeep Guleria after pests were found in the food served at the hostel mess, which was later shut down by the food safety department of the Delhi government.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 16:29 IST
