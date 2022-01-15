Health workers in Delhi seek increment, risk hazard allowance amid pandemic

With the third wave of Covid in full swing, doctors and paramedics have demanded special increments and risk hazard allowance for working through the pandemic and getting the infection while on duty.

An association of Delhi government paramedical staff on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to implement a special increment in the monthly salary to boost morale. “It is well-known that healthcare workers are giving their services tirelessly… even a number of healthcare workers got martyred while performing their (duties) during the first and second wave of Covid-19. It is pertinent to mention here that during lockdown and work-from-home guidelines, these healthcare workers were working for saving the lives of Delhi citizens. Therefore, (we) strongly recommend and request to boost morale and to appreciate the contributions… by giving some monetary benefit in the form of special increment in their monthly salary,” said the letter to the chief minister by the Delhi State Paramedical Technical Employees Federation.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which led the protest of resident doctors to expedite NEET-PG, wrote to the Union Health Minister during the week seeking risk hazard allowance for resident doctors, who are the ones to put in the maximum number of hours for Covid-19 treatment. The residents have been demanding such an allowance since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In the ongoing 3rd wave of the pandemic, many resident doctors across healthcare institutions are already infected with Covid-19. We wish to bring to your notice, our long pending demand of Risk Hazard Allowance. It is pertinent to mention that … hospital patient care allowance… of risk hardship matrix of the seventh Central Pay Commission is implemented for allied healthcare professionals. We would hereby request you to kindly take note of the demand …. And take necessary measures for implementing it,” said a letter by FORDA to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Doctors working under the National Health Mission in Delhi have long been demanding health insurance coverage and an increase in their salaries to make it comparable to that of mohalla clinic doctors. Thousands of doctors in hospitals across Delhi have tested positive in recent weeks.