Health system busy dealing with Covid, Delhi govt launches campaign to check dengue

The Delhi government will relaunch its mass awareness campaign — 10 hafte 10 baje 10 din – against dengue and other vector-borne diseases on Sunday.

The campaign was launched for the first time in 2019. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will kickstart the campaign by inspecting his own residence for stagnant water. There were 2,036 cases of dengue in Delhi last year and two related deaths, Delhi government said in a statement.

The fight against vector-borne diseases, however, primarily hinges on the deployment of domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) by the civic bodies. This year, the DBCs are also being used to prevent the spread of corona through disinfection drives as well as checking in on people under home isolation.

The government’s campaign, meanwhile, will continue every Sunday for the next 10 weeks. Stagnant clean water often turns into breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

"In the second week of the campaign, a doctor will share advice on the dos and don'ts to prevent dengue. The campaign also seeks to engage residents to pick up the phone and dial 10 of their friends or relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing dengue," the statement said.

