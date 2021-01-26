Health infra built over last 5 yrs helped fight Covid: Kejriwal

The government, Kejriwal said, will roll out the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in the city in March. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that Delhi had managed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic because of the robust healthcare systems built in the city over the past five years.

“On November 11, there were 8,500 cases in a day. It is said this was the highest single-day spike in a city in the world… In New York, in the first week of April, there were 6,300 cases but you could see people posting on social media that their healthcare system had collapsed. People were lining up outside hospitals, they were in corridors… In Delhi, on November 11 though, there were 7,000 vacant beds. There were no patients in corridors and on roads. It is the work done over the past five years, where doctors and officers have worked together to strengthen the system, that shone through and we were able to manage things,” said Kejriwal.

He added that Delhi was the first city in the world to start placing people under home isolation. Over 3.12 lakh people recovered under home isolation that was started first in Delhi, where the first plasma bank in the world opened. So far, 4,929 people have received plasma therapy, the chief minister said during the Republic Day function on Monday.

The government, he said, will roll out the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in the city in March.

“By March, a big scheme — doorstep delivery of ration — will start. At present, people have to stand in lines, deal with several issues such as rudeness and shops being shut. Under this scheme, people will be able to get ration at home. If you have to get 25 kg wheat and 10 kg rice, it will be sent to your doorstep,” he said.

The long-awaited health cards, under which the medical history of patients will be available to all hospitals digitally, will also start by the end of the year, the CM said.

“The health department has worked wonders. We will soon issue health cards for all people and to begin with, this will be started in government hospitals. A health ID will be created. One won’t need any slips. Your health records will be on that card. When you go to hospital, you won’t have to stand in line. You can book appointments online and on the phone. The doctor will be waiting for you at the designated hour,” he said.

In the evening, Kejriwal also unveiled the Ashoka Pillar at the Delhi Assembly.