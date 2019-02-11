‘Health department worst hit’: 31 of 55 Delhi govt projects pending, monitoring panels to be set up

Thirty-one out of 55 projects costing over Rs 6,000 crore — which were either approved or recommended by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Delhi government in the last three years — are running behind schedule. The Health Department is the worst hit, with 13 major pending projects.

According to official documents, the facts were presented to a high-powered committee chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The panel, which has Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and all other departmental secretaries as members, has now decided to constitute “Project Monitoring Committees” for regular supervision and to avoid cost escalations.

Between April 2016 and December 2018, the EFC — which vets every major project of the government — cleared 32 projects worth Rs 1,458.94 crore and recommended 23 projects amounting to Rs 9,661 crore for consideration of the Cabinet.

A department-wise review of the projects shows that Health is followed by the Transport Department with six pending projects, while Education has four projects behind schedule. The pending projects of Health Department, which mainly include construction and expansion of hospitals, are worth Rs 1,471.5 crore.

In transport, the cumulative total cost of the pending projects — mainly relating to construction of bus depots — amounts to Rs 177.97 crore. The Education Department has four major projects pending worth Rs 3,558.67 crore. The lion’s share pertains to construction of 12,748 classrooms, which is nine months behind schedule.

Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain recently said that out of 12,748, around 8,000 classrooms have already been built. While all classrooms were supposed to come up by April 2019, the PWD has set a revised deadline of December 2019 towards completing the work.

The pending projects in health include construction, expansion and re-modelling of Acharya Shree Bhikshu government hospital, Rao Tularam Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital; construction of a trauma centre at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital; and a New Mother and Child Block at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

While the first four were supposed to come up by August 2018, the rest have a deadline of April 2019. Even tenders have not been floated in these cases, the Principal Secretary (Health) informed the meeting, assuring that it will be done by March 2019.

The construction of Phase II of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), approved in July 2016 with a completion deadline of March 2017, is running 16 months behind schedule. April 2019 has been set as the revised target.

Upgradation of Ambedkar Hospital from 200 to 600 beds is running 19 months behind schedule, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Tenders have also not been floated to convert 94 Delhi government dispensaries into polyclinics — which form the second tier of AAP’s healthcare model with the other two being mohalla clinics and hospitals. The project, approved in February last year, had a deadline of January 2019.

The Rs 571-crore CCTV project, which ran into a storm involving the AAP and the Lt-Governor leading to delay, is seven months behind schedule.

The PWD informed the minister that the project, involving installation of around 1.4 lakh cameras across the city, will be completed by December 2019.