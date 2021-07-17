Headless body found in Baghpat, police in Delhi begin probe

The headless body of a 52-year-old man was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Friday.

The headless body of a 52-year-old man was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Friday. Police said the victim, Shehzad, was a resident of Old Seemapuri who had been missing for four days. While the body was found within the jurisdiction of the UP Police, Delhi Police will be carrying out the primary investigation, said officials.

“A body was found by Baghpat Police and information was passed on to Delhi Police. CCTV footage from a few days ago shows the victim alive near his house. We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

On Friday night, a protest was staged by Shehzad’s family and locals outside Seemapuri crematorium. Shehzad went missing on Monday and a complaint was filed the following day at Seemapuri police station.

On Friday, residents in Baghpat discovered a body with its head missing in a farm near a jungle. Police searched for the head, but couldn’t locate it. Information about the body was passed to nearby stations and the victim’s brother, Imran, eventually identified the remains.