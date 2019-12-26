Delhi: Heading to work, NDMC gardener run over, 23-year-old law student arrested

Police said that Teotia, who is studying law, was on his way to his coaching class near Nehru Park, when his vehicle allegedly hit Kumar’s two-wheeler. (Representational Image) Police said that Teotia, who is studying law, was on his way to his coaching class near Nehru Park, when his vehicle allegedly hit Kumar’s two-wheeler. (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old gardener, employed with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), died after an allegedly speeding white Mercedes rammed into his two-wheeler in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was allegedly being driven by 23-year-old Kavish Teotia, who, police claimed, was driving rashly when he hit Praveen Kumar’s bike at Niti Marg, behind the Pakistan High Commission. The incident took place at 9.30 am.

DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said, “Kumar was a resident of Trilokpuri. He was rushed to Primus Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The driver of the Mercedes has been arrested.” A case has been registered against Teotia.

Kumar is survived by his wife and their 10-year-old daughter. A police officer said, “Kumar was on his way to work when the incident took place. The impact of the hit was such that he got flung in the air and died on the spot.”

Police said that Teotia, who is studying law, was on his way to his coaching class near Nehru Park, when his vehicle allegedly hit Kumar’s two-wheeler. “The accused is a resident of Rajokri and his father is a businessman. The Mercedes is registered under his father’s company’s name,” said a police officer.

Police said Teotia was arrested from the spot following the accident. Police said that “prima facie it appears that Teotia was speeding”, though a probe is underway to ascertain more details of the accident.

