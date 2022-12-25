Heading to Delhi airport or railway station? Leave early, advise traffic police

A day after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday that there is no congestion on arterial roads and personnel have been deployed to control traffic in other parts. However, the traffic police said that extra forces will be deployed in view of Christmas and the Swami Shradhanand Martyrdom Day procession and advised people headed to the airports and railway stations to leave early.

“Traffic across all districts has been cleared now. However, there will be some restrictions for commuters,” an officer in the New Delhi district said.

As per the advisory issued by the Delhi Police, SPM Marg, Church Mission Road, Chawri Bazaar, Sita Ram Bazaar Road, Chandni Chowk Road, GB Road, Ajmeri Gate and Kamla Market area will be used as diversion points for the commuters. Other roads will be congested.

Traffic will be restricted on Asaf Ali Road, Hamdard Marg, Khari Baoli Road, Bata Bazar Road etc.

“There will be a Shobha Yatra that will start at 10 am from Naya Bazaar Road and people will move towards Khari Baoli, Ajmeri Gate, Hauz Qazi, Lal Kuan etc. The procession will end at Ramleela Maidan at 1 pm,” said another officer.

The traffic police also asked passengers to leave early for airports and railway stations due to the traffic situation. There will be heavy traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Shanti Van and ISBT as well, police added.

On Saturday, heavy traffic congestion was seen around Delhi’s ITO, Ring Road, Badarpur Flyover, Moolchand, Nizamuddin area, Red Fort and other areas due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.