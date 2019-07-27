Heading to Delhi airport, man charred inside SUV

On his way to Indira Gandhi International Airport to board a flight to London for a vacation with friends, a 42-year-old man died when his car caught fire in North West Delhi’s Mahendra Park Thursday night. The victim, Ajay Gupta, was charred to death after he couldn’t escape the fire inside the Mahindra XUV500, police said. The incident took place at Mukarba Chowk flyover.

“A bystander at the flyover called and told us about the incident at 10.37 pm. He also made a call to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The patrolling team near Mukarba Chowk reached and spotted the burning car. Firemen also arrived and the blaze was doused within an hour. The victim’s charred body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital,” said Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North West).

A post-mortem was conducted on Friday morning and the body was handed over to the family, said police.

The DFS said they deployed two fire tenders to the spot. “We were informed about the fire at 10.40 pm. We reached the flyover within 10 minutes. The car had an automatic central locking system and after the short circuit, prima facie the system stopped working and the car got locked. The victim usually has less than a minute to escape the fire and save his life; the victim allegedly got trapped due to the smoke which got inside the car and suffocated him. Though the firemen reached on time, the fire had already gutted the car. The firemen could only recover the victim’s charred body,” said Atul Garg, deputy chief of the DFS.

“Proceedings have started under section 174 (investigation of unnatural death) of CrPC and the case is being investigated by the Forensic Science Lab team of Delhi Police to verify the exact cause of the fire,” said a senior police officer at the Mahendra Park police station.

Gupta, a resident of Outer Delhi’s Alipur, ran a transport business in the city. He was married and had three children aged 16, 12 and 10.

“He left home around 10 pm for the airport. He was running late and also had to pick up a friend on the way. He, along with 15 friends, had planned a three-month vacation to Europe. He was really excited for the trip because his childhood friends and office colleagues were going with him,” said Shivani (34), Gupta’s younger sister.

The family said Gupta’s children are “in shock”.

“His friends were at the airport waiting for him, so was the friend he was supposed to pick up. They were running late because Gupta wanted to take some more cash for the trip, which he picked up at the last moment from his home. They were supposed to catch the flight to London after midnight,” said Shivani.

Gupta lived with his wife and children, his parents, and his two elder brothers and their families. His father and brothers also helped run the transport business. “We received a call about the accident around midnight. We saw his body at the mortuary and we could hardly recognise it,” said another family member. The family performed the final rites on Friday.

Mahindra did not respond to calls and an email seeking a comment.