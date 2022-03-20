Heading home from Holi celebration, mother, son killed in road accident

An SUV rammed into an autorickshaw on South Delhi’s Barapullah flyover on Friday evening, killing a 13-year-old boy and his mother, besides injuring two of his family members and the driver, police said. They added that an engineering student has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police said that the incident took place around 8.50 pm at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover. The family were returning home from Holi celebrations when the car, a Tata Nexon, hit the autorickshaw and its occupants fled the spot. The car hit another vehicle as well.

DCP Southeast Esha Pandey said they have arrested the person who was allegedly driving, Mukul Tomar (21), a resident of Noida Sector 78. “He was going to Noida from Dwarka with his two friends in his vehicle and was driving in a rash manner. When he reached the middle of the Barapullah flyover, he rammed into an auto and another car,” she said.

The persons in the auto were identified as Wakar Alam (25), the driver, Janak Janardhan (45), his wife Geeta, and their two sons Karthik (18) and Karan (13).

Sunil Bhatt, Geeta’s brother-in-law, said, “They had gone to celebrate Holi at a relative’s house in Malviya Nagar on Friday morning.” They were returning to their home in West Vinod Nagar, he said. On Friday evening, Geeta, who later succumbed to her injuries, had shared pictures from their Holi celebration earlier in the day.

The family of four was returning in an auto when it was hit by an SUV. ANI The family of four was returning in an auto when it was hit by an SUV. ANI

The autorickshaw was completely damaged by the impact. A senior police officer from Southeast district said, “Janardhan’s family and Alam were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and other nearby hospitals. The doctors declared Karan dead on arrival.”

Janardan, who did not have any serious injuries, was discharged Saturday, said Sunil, who was waiting at the hospital for the post-mortem to be completed.

“We were informed around 3 am Saturday. We were told Karan passed away on the spot, and Geeta passed away soon after she was brought to the hospital. The driver of the autorickshaw was also admitted with a fracture,” he said.

Kartik is still under treatment at AIIMS. “He has a hairline cervical fracture and doctors have said he is likely to remain under observation for two days, though he is out of danger,” Sunil added.

While Karan studied in class VIII, Kartik is a student of class XII at a school in Preet Vihar, Sunil said. Janardan works with a publishing service in Noida, and Geeta was a homemaker, he added.

The family is originally from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and had been living in Delhi for around 20 years.