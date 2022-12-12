Heading home from friend’s wedding, 19-year-old killed in accident in Rewari

A 19-year-old man died and his two friends were injured after their car rammed into a dumper truck. The men were driving home after attending a friend’s wedding in Rewari when the accident took place late on Saturday. The deceased, Hrithik Singh, died on the spot as he sustained severe injuries to his head and face.

The victims alleged that the dumper was speeding and braked suddenly near their car, which led to their driver losing control of the wheel and ramming into the truck. Police haven’t made any arrests yet, and the accused escaped from the place.

As per the FIR, Singh’s friends said the men went to attend the wedding on Friday and took Singh’s Creta car. “While returning from the wedding, I was driving the car and Hrithik was sitting beside me. Our friend was in the backseat. Near Maujabad Village… a dumper truck… took a sudden turn towards our car and braked. We lost control, and the car (passenger side) hit the dumper. I sustained a few injuries to my face but Hrithik sustained injuries to his head, eyes and face… he died on the spot. We don’t know the number of the vehicle or the name of the driver,” reads the FIR.

The men were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Singh dead on arrival. Police said they took the friends’ statements and lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

“Hrithik was trying to get admission to a college in Gurgaon and this happened. We were driving at a normal speed. We don’t know how the dumper came and cornered us…,” said one of the friends. Singh is survived by his parents.

A police officer said, “A case has been registered and a probe initiated. The accused driver is yet to be identified.”